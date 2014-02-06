Sign-up for our newsletter and receive code for 20% off your first order  SIGN-UP NOW
Experience the Peter Manning Difference
learn more
Watch the Peter Manning Video
watch video

Shop

Shop by size
Pants
browse
Shirts
browse
Suits /​ Jackets
browse
Outer/​Activewear
browse
Shorts
browse
By Size
browse
Staff Picks
browse
Polos/​Ts
browse

As Seen On

The Wall Street Journal
The New York Times
Vanity Fair
Bloomberg Television

STYLE TIPS AND FASHION NEWS

The Finer Points: How to Wear a Polo

Read Article

In our series The Finer Points we examine the little details that make or break your style. The details DO add up, so pay attention and folks will notice you for...

Continue Reading

 

The PMNYC Guide to Sport Watches

Read Article

The stainless steel sport watch looks equally at home at the office or the beach—and everything else in between. Your watch can serve as an expression of your personality. It's a wonderful time...

Continue Reading

 

The PMNYC Fall Preview

Read Article

What to expect this fall Heading towards a new season, we'd like to thank you for your continued support and feedback. We do our best to deliver items you want to see...

Continue Reading

 

Roll your sleeves because you want to...

Read Article

Rolling your sleeves on a button up shirt is an easy and effective style move. But for not-so-tall guys, rolling your sleeves on a button up (pre-Peter Manning) was necessary to...

Continue Reading

 

Why Great Accessories Elevate Your Look

Read Article

  This particular outfit straddles the line between casual and business perfectly. The Navy Blazer is the anchor piece with accessories like the tortoise shell eyeglasses, slip-ons sneakers, contrasting pocket square and...

Continue Reading

 

8 Casual Fall Outfit Ideas

Read Article

Men's stylist Brock McGoff at TheModestMan.com provides his take on fall outfit ideas showcasing our clothes.

Continue Reading

 

@petermanningnyc